FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Movie chain operator Cineworld's FY group revenue up 8.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

Movie chain operator Cineworld's FY group revenue up 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said full-year group revenue rose 8.3 percent on a constant currency basis as movies such as "Star Wars: Rogue One", "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them", and "The Jungle Book" drew record number of viewers to its screens.

Cineworld said group box office revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 grew 7 percent while admissions rose in its key UK & Ireland market and also in others including Poland, Hungary, Israel, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

The company, which operates 226 sites with 2,115 screens, said it would add 13 new sites in 2017 with six opening in the UK and seven in other markets.

Separately, the company promoted deputy chief financial officer Nisan Cohen to CFO with immediate effect. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.