Cineworld reports 19 pct fall in full-year profit
March 6, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Cineworld reports 19 pct fall in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said full-year pretax profit fell 19.3 percent, hurt by transaction and reorganisation costs related to a recent acquisition and a regulatory probe.

Cineworld said pretax profit fell to 30.9 million pounds ($51.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 26, from 38.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13.2 percent to 406.1 million pounds at the only listed cinema chain in the UK.

Shares in the Chiswick, London-based company closed at 309.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

