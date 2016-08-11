FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Cinema chain Cineworld Group H1 revenue grows on strong titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said its revenue in the first half grew 8.3 percent to 356.7 million pounds ($464.03 million) as titles released during the period such as "The Jungle Book", "Deadpool" and "Captain America: Civil War" attracted more viewers.

Cineworld said adjusted profit before tax for the six months to June 30 rose marginally to 39.4 million pounds.

Revenue from its key UK and Ireland market grew 3 percent to 225.9 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7687 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

