Cinema operator Cineworld's profit doubles
March 12, 2015 / 7:25 AM

Cinema operator Cineworld's profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc’s full-year pretax earnings more than doubled, helped by higher box office revenue.

Britain’s largest cinema operator said its pretax profit jumped to 67.3 million pounds for the 53-weeks ended Jan. 1, from 30.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52.5 percent to 619.4 million pounds ($927.12 million).

The company said 2015 had the makings of a strong year with the movies coming up including the Bond film “Spectre”, the fourth and final Hunger Games movie “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” and the latest Star Wars film “Star Wars: Episode VII”. ($1 = 0.6681 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
