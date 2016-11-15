Cinema operator Cineworld revenue jumps 14.6 percent

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc reported a 14.6 percent rise in revenue for the 45 weeks to Nov. 10, helped by strong box office collections from movies like "The Secret Life of Pets", "Finding Dory", and "The BFG".

Cineworld said box office revenue grew by 8.5 percent for the period while total revenue in its key UK and Ireland markets rose 8.4 percent.

The company, which operates 2,103 screens, said it was confident of delivering results in line with current market expectations with two major releases - "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" and "Star Wars: Rogue One" - slated to open in December. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)