Cineworld sales up on higher ticket prices, customer numbers

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British cinema chain Cineworld reported a 10.5 percent rise in first-half revenues, helped by higher ticket prices and rising customer numbers.

The UK’s largest cinema operator by market share, on Wednesday said box office revenues grew 10.4 percent in the first six months of 2013, reflecting growth of 4.6 percent in the average ticket price and a 5.5 percent increase in admission levels.

Cineworld, which runs more than 80 sites across Britain and Ireland, said it expects the positive start to the year to continue into its third quarter where there are weaker comparatives due to the impact of the London Olympics on scheduling last year.

The second half will be boosted by the release of 3D titles such as ‘Despicable Me 2’ and the second installment of the ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, it said.

Cinema ticket sales have remained strong in recent years, despite the recession sapping consumer spending power, with big box office hits such as James Bond film “Skyfall” and Batman flick “The Dark Knight Rises” boosting sales last year.

This, combined with a shift to new digital technologies, has helped cinema operators to improve their profit margins.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors’ Association, UK box office revenues rose 5.9 percent to 1.1 billion pounds in 2012.

Cineworld said its underlying market share rose to 25.2 percent in the first half from 24.7 percent in the same period last year.

Cineworld is waiting for its 47 million pounds tie-up with smaller arthouse chain Picturehouse to be cleared by Britain’s competition regulator, which is considering whether the deal will restrict choice in some areas.

The company said Picturehouse’s revenues grew 12.9 percent in the first six months of the year, meaning that a combined Cineworld-Picturehouse group would have delivered a 21.9 percent rise in total revenues during the period.

Shares in Cineworld, which have risen a fifth in the last three months, closed at 340 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at around 510 million pounds ($773.70 million).