LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC : * Auto alert - Cineworld Group Plc final dividend 8 pence per share * Auto alert - Cineworld Group Plc total dividend up 7.3 percent to

11.8 pence per share * Profit before tax £38.5M +15.3% * Group revenue £358.7M +3.1% * New year has started well and in line with our expectations * There is an attractive release schedule for the year