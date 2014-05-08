FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cineworld expects fewer movie-goers during soccer World Cup
May 8, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Cineworld expects fewer movie-goers during soccer World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc, Britain’s largest cinema operator, said it expects the soccer World Cup this summer to have a “negative impact” on admissions to its cinemas.

Shares in Cineworld were down 1.2 percent at 338.25 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Cineworld reported a 34 percent jump in revenue for the 18 weeks to May 1, as more people visited its cinemas and paid more for their tickets. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

