Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC : * Group revenue grows 21.9 pct to 201.6 million stg on statutory basis * H1 profit before tax up 24.1 pct to 16.5 million stg * Interim dividend increased by 7.9 pct to 4.1p * Says films at start of third quarter have performed in line with expectations * Says on track with plans for the year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here