August 14, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cineworld says revenue for 26 week period rose to 268.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc

* Interim dividend 3.8 pence per share

* Group revenue for 26 week period ended June 26 at £268.6m versus £201.6m

* Ebitda growth of 43.4% on a statutory basis and 5.1% on a pro forma basis

* Profit before tax of £13.9m stated after non-recurring costs and amortisation of £11.4m resulting in adjusted profit before tax of £25.3m, growth of 46.2%

* Synergies from cinema city combination now expected to be £5m; £2m target already achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

