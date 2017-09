April 3 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc

* Cineworld Group becomes IMAX’s largest partner in Europe

* Expansion of its partnership with IMAX for an additional 11 IMAX theatres

* 8 new IMAX theatres in existing, new cineworld multiplexes in UK, will add 3 IMAX theatres to cinema city circuit in central Europe and Israel