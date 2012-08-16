FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Cineworld banks on big releases in second half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Cineworld Group Plc said profit nearly doubled in the first half of the year and that upcoming releases such as “The Hobbit,” the next James Bond film “Skyfall” and the final instalment of the Twilight series would help them meet market expectations for the full year.

Summer releases such as “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Amazing Spiderman” and “Ice Age 4,” which fall under its second half, had performed in line with its expectations, UK’s largest cinema operator said.

Pretax profit rose to 13.4 million pounds ($21.03 million) in January-June from 7 million pounds a year earlier, when the company recorded charges of 5.5 million pounds.

Despite admission levels falling marginally, box office revenue rose 4 percent to about 119 million pounds as the average ticket price rose to 5.15 pounds per ticket from 4.91 pounds.

Retail revenue was down 2.1 percent.

The company raised interim dividend to 3.8 pence per share from 3.6 pence per share.

Cineworld’s shares closed at 226 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

