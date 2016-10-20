Cinven to sell Avio space business to Italy's Space2, Leonardo-Finmeccanica

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Private equity group Cinven will sell Avio Space Propulsion, an operator in space launchers and space propulsion, to Space2 and Leonardo-Finmeccanica together with Avio's management, the group said on Thursday.

The transaction value was not disclosed.

Avio's Space Propulsion business has operations across Italy, in France and in French Guyana and employs 800 people. According to the statement it generated around 280 million euros ($307.10 million) in revenue in 2015. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)