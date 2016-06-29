Cinven raises 7 bln euros for latest buyout fund

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven said on Wednesday it has raised 7 billion euros ($7.75 billion) for its latest investment vehicle, becoming the latest large buyout fund to successfully tap a buoyant market.

Cinven's sixth fund is significantly larger than its predecessor, which raised 5.3 billion euros in 2013.

The latest fund had originally aimed to raise only 5.5 billion euros but increased the amount following strong demand, a person familiar with the process said.

Cinven's investments include shoe retailer Kurt Geiger and diagnostic laboratory business Synlab.

Cinven launched its fundraising only this year. This round of fundraising has been more successful for private equity than the last time many of them were in the market when investors burned by overambitious deals shied away from the industry in the years following the global financial crisis.

That wariness meant many buyout houses were forced to reduce the size of their targeted funds. Cinven's pre-crisis fourth fund raised 6.5 billion euros, but when it returned to the market in 2013 it raised only 5.3 billion euros.

Cinven said that more than 90 percent of investors in that fund had chosen to reinvest in the latest vehicle, which was oversubscribed by two times its target amount.

Private equity firms use their funds to invest in companies, generally for four to six years at a time. They seek capital from investors in fundraising rounds every few years.

Rival European fund Apax Partners has secured $7.9 billion for its latest pool of capital, while Ardian has just raised 1 billion euros for its expansion fund.

Investment often comes form institutions such as pension and insurance funds or sovereign wealth funds, which are able to lock up money for years at a time in the hope it will outperform other asset classes.

The private equity funds charge fees for making the investments and take a slice of any profits.

Last year some 689 private equity funds raised $288 billion of capital, according to data provider Preqin. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Keith Weir)