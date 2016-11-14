FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Deutsche Telekom drops out of race for Host Europe-sources
November 14, 2016

Deutsche Telekom drops out of race for Host Europe-sources

Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has dropped out of the bidding for European web hosting provider Host Europe Group, which has been put up for sale by private equity owner Cinven, two people close to the deal said.

Host Europe Group (HEG) is one of Europe's largest independent web hosting firms and is likely to be valued at around 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

The valuation, a lack of enough organic growth prospects of HEG and potential problems with technological integration drove Deutsche Telekom's decision to no longer pursue the acquisition, the sources said.

Deutsche Telekom and Cinven declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9336 euros Additional reporting by Alexander Heubner; Editing by Tina Bellon

