Cinven buys Andipharm for 367 mln stg
October 15, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Cinven buys Andipharm for 367 mln stg

Steve Slater, Chris Vellacott

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity group Cinven is buying family-owned niche pharmaceuticals business Andipharm for 367 million pounds ($590 million) aiming to harness its global client reach.

Andipharm will initially continue to operate as a standalone but will eventually be merged with Mercury Pharma, which Cinven acquired from HgCapital in September.

Andipharm’s founders Vijay and Bhikhu Patel will retain a significant minority stake in the combined business, Cinven said on Monday.

“Our acquisition of Amdipharm is completely transformational. It not only doubles the size of the combined group in terms of revenue and profitability but, importantly, creates a truly global business,” said Supraj Rajagopalan, Partner at Cinven.

