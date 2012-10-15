FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RPT-Cinven buys Amdipharm for 367 mln stg
October 15, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-RPT-Cinven buys Amdipharm for 367 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Amdipharm)

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity group Cinven is buying family-owned niche pharmaceuticals business Amdipharm for 367 million pounds ($590 million) aiming to harness its global client reach.

Amdipharm will initially continue to operate as a standalone but will eventually be merged with Mercury Pharma, which Cinven acquired from HgCapital in September.

Amdipharm’s founders Vijay and Bhikhu Patel will retain a significant minority stake in the combined business, Cinven said on Monday.

“Our acquisition of Amdipharm is completely transformational. It not only doubles the size of the combined group in terms of revenue and profitability but, importantly, creates a truly global business,” said Supraj Rajagopalan, Partner at Cinven.

$1 = 0.6216 British pounds Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
