FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in Germany's synlab
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in Germany's synlab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator synlab.

Cinven did not disclose the size of the transaction in a statement.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Cinven would pay 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($3.92 billion) for synlab, according to three sources familiar with the deal.

The purchase follows Cinven’s acquisition in May of French medical diagnostics provider Labco for 1.2 billion euros.

Cinven said the combined businesses would benefit from geographical diversification and would have the strongest medical capabilities in Europe.

$1 = 0.8927 euros Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.