Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in Germany's synlab

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator synlab.

Cinven did not disclose the size of the transaction in a statement.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Cinven would pay 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($3.92 billion) for synlab, according to three sources familiar with the deal.

The purchase follows Cinven’s acquisition in May of French medical diagnostics provider Labco for 1.2 billion euros.

Cinven said the combined businesses would benefit from geographical diversification and would have the strongest medical capabilities in Europe.