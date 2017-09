Dec 1 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven Ltd said it agreed to sell all 245 ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants to Bridgepoint for 250 million pounds ($392.83 million).

UK-based Gondola Group operates the ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants chains. ($1 = 0.6364 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)