UPDATE 1-Cinven to sell ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants for 250 mln stg

(Adds details)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven Ltd said it agreed to sell all 245 ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants to Bridgepoint for 250 million pounds ($392.83 million).

The deal represents Cinven’s exit from its investment in the Gondola Group, which operates the ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants chains.

Cinven acquired Gondola in a public-to-private deal in 2007 for 1.3 billion euros ($1.62 billion).

The firm sold Gondola's PizzaExpress to Hony Capital for 900 million pounds in July and Byron burger chain to Hutton Collins for 100 million pounds in October 2013. (bit.ly/1CxA8kO)

The latest sale will bring the total proceeds to about 1.3 billion pounds, generating a money multiple of 2.4 times, Cinven said on Monday.