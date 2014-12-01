FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cinven to sell ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants for 250 mln stg
December 1, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cinven to sell ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants for 250 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven Ltd said it agreed to sell all 245 ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants to Bridgepoint for 250 million pounds ($392.83 million).

The deal represents Cinven’s exit from its investment in the Gondola Group, which operates the ASK Italian and Zizzi restaurants chains.

Cinven acquired Gondola in a public-to-private deal in 2007 for 1.3 billion euros ($1.62 billion).

The firm sold Gondola's PizzaExpress to Hony Capital for 900 million pounds in July and Byron burger chain to Hutton Collins for 100 million pounds in October 2013. (bit.ly/1CxA8kO)

The latest sale will bring the total proceeds to about 1.3 billion pounds, generating a money multiple of 2.4 times, Cinven said on Monday.

$1 = 0.6364 pounds $1 = 0.8022 euros Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
