FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astorg and Montagu say to buy French firm Sebia from Cinven
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Astorg and Montagu say to buy French firm Sebia from Cinven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - European private equity firms Montagu and Astorg said on Monday that they would buy French medical diagnostics company Sebia from private equity firm Cinven after entering into exclusive negotiations.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Les Echos newspaper said earlier on Monday that it was in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), adding that the firms had beaten off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal.

Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry and Claire Ruckin at IFR; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.