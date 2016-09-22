FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Four buyout groups shortlisted in sale of lighting maker SLV - sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Four buyout groups shortlisted in sale of lighting maker SLV - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Buyout group Cinven has short-listed four other private equity groups in its auction of German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV, people close to the matter said.

Ardian, 3i, Triton and Lone Star have been asked to prepare second-round bids for the asset, which is expected to be sold at a valuation of 750-800 million euros ($843-$899 million), they added.

The buyout groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

SLV is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 65 million euros this year and may be valued at about 12 times that, they said.

SLV is benefiting from strong construction activity in Germany and other countries and from regulations pushing energy-efficient technologies like LED lamps. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.