FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla offers to buy South Africa's Cipla Medpro for $512 mln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 28, 2013 / 3:57 AM / in 5 years

India's Cipla offers to buy South Africa's Cipla Medpro for $512 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla said it has offered to buy all shares in South Africa’s third largest drugmaker Cipla Medpro for a total consideration of about $512 million.

Cipla, India’s fifth largest drugmaker by sales, had last year offered to buy 51 percent equity in Cipla Medpro for $215 million at 8.55 rands a share. Cipla has now raised the price to 10 rands a share, it said in a statement.

The Indian drugmaker’s Chairman Y. K. Hamied had said early this month the company had put the deal on hold.

Shares in Cipla were up 0.8 percent at 367.40 rupees by 0346 GMT when the Mumbai market was up 0.88 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.