FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cipla CEO suspension won't impact financials -chairman
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 16, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Cipla CEO suspension won't impact financials -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cipla Medpro’s suspension of its chief executive was not based on a major monetary wrong-doing, the chairman of the South African drug maker said on Thursday.

Cipla said on Wednesday it has suspended Jerome Smith pending an investigation into ‘serious allegations’.

It has so far declined to identify the allegations, but Chairman Sbu Luthuli told a results presentation that the investigation was not of a major financial nature.

“We can’t disclose the nature and specifics, but I want to assure everyone that the matter is serious but from a monetary value if you look at the company, it is not material,” he said.

“I want you to be at ease. You are not going to think that suddenly there is a 100 million rand missing from the company.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.