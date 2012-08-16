Cipla CEO suspension won't impact financials -chairman

CAPE TOWN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cipla Medpro’s suspension of its chief executive was not based on a major monetary wrong-doing, the chairman of the South African drug maker said on Thursday.

Cipla said on Wednesday it has suspended Jerome Smith pending an investigation into ‘serious allegations’.

It has so far declined to identify the allegations, but Chairman Sbu Luthuli told a results presentation that the investigation was not of a major financial nature.

“We can’t disclose the nature and specifics, but I want to assure everyone that the matter is serious but from a monetary value if you look at the company, it is not material,” he said.

“I want you to be at ease. You are not going to think that suddenly there is a 100 million rand missing from the company.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan)