FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla asks government to revoke Novartis patents on respiratory drug
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 30, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

India's Cipla asks government to revoke Novartis patents on respiratory drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Thursday it had requested the Indian government to revoke five patents held by Swiss firm Novartis AG on respiratory drug Onbrez, to boost its access in the Indian market.

Cipla alleged that Novartis has had patents on the drug since 2008/09, but did not make it in India, and instead imported a “negligible quantity” from Switzerland, leading to a shortage of supply.

A Novartis spokeswoman in Mumbai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Cipla believes that it has potential to manufacture adequate quantities of the drug and make the same available in the country,” the company said in statenment, confirming its request to the government for the patents to be revoked.

Onbrez, chemically called indicaterol, is used to treat breathing problems associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cipla estimates more than 15 million Indians are afflicted with the disease. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.