India's Cipla to sharpen focus on emerging markets in growth push
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
#Healthcare
June 17, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

India's Cipla to sharpen focus on emerging markets in growth push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, is planning to enter Latin America and Eastern Europe to tap into growing demand for generic drugs in emerging markets, Chief Executive Subhanu Saxena said.

More than a decade after it made headlines globally for offering to make AIDS drugs for under $1 a day, Cipla gets nearly half of its sales from India, unlike most of its domestic rivals for whom the U.S. market makes up the bulk of revenues.

While Cipla is actively looking to expand into new emerging markets, it is also aiming to bolster its U.S. presence so that a fifth of its sales could come from that market by 2020 compared to 8 percent now, Saxena told Reuters in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Mumbai.

The U.S. growth plan could include acquisitions, he said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
