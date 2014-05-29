FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla Q4 net profit down 3 pct on higher costs
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

India's Cipla Q4 net profit down 3 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, slightly below analysts’ estimates due to higher raw material and employee expenses.

The company, among the world’s largest suppliers of HIV/AIDS medicines, said January-March net profit was 2.61 billion rupees ($44.33 million), compared with 2.68 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 2.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales rose about 15 percent to 21.94 billion rupees, while total expenses shot up 35 percent.

Cipla, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India, gets more than half its revenue through exports to nearly 180 overseas markets, including Africa, Latin America and the United States.

Shares of the company, down 6.4 percent so far this year, closed down 2 percent on Thursday, in line with the main Mumbai market. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.