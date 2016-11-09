FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
November 9, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q2 profit falls as Europe, emerging markets suffer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from press release)

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Wednesday reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimates, mainly due to lower sales in the emerging markets and Europe.

Net profit in the July-September quarter was 3.54 billion rupees ($53.3 million), down from 5.43 billion rupees during the same period a year earlier. That compared with the average estimate of 3.92 billion rupees from analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Sales in India, Cipla's biggest market, rose 21 percent in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

North America, where Cipla has been working on building up its presence, contributed 18 percent to sales in the second-quarter. Sales from the region rose 38 percent.

Those rises could not offset a 27 percent fall in Europe sales, and a 1 percent fall in emerging markets, which are Cipla's second-largest contributor to sales. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath/Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
