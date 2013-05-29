India's Cipla Q4 net drops 8.2 pct, lags estimates

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported an 8.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit, lagging street estimates, as sales growth in its key domestic market slowed down.

The Mumbai-based company, India’s fifth largest drugmaker by sales, said standalone net profit dropped to 2.68 billion rupees ($47.92 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March compared to 2.92 billion rupees last year. Sales rose 5 percent to 19.06 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts, on an average, had estimated net profit at 3.25 billion rupees on sales of 20.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valued $5.7 billion, shares in Cipla closed up 1.36 percent at 401.70 rupees on Wednesday, while the Mumbai market fell 0.07 percent.