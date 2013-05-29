FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla Q4 net drops 8.2 pct, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

India's Cipla Q4 net drops 8.2 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported an 8.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit, lagging street estimates, as sales growth in its key domestic market slowed down.

The Mumbai-based company, India’s fifth largest drugmaker by sales, said standalone net profit dropped to 2.68 billion rupees ($47.92 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March compared to 2.92 billion rupees last year. Sales rose 5 percent to 19.06 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts, on an average, had estimated net profit at 3.25 billion rupees on sales of 20.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valued $5.7 billion, shares in Cipla closed up 1.36 percent at 401.70 rupees on Wednesday, while the Mumbai market fell 0.07 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.