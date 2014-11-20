FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla to market Serum Institute's paediatric vaccines in Europe
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

India's Cipla to market Serum Institute's paediatric vaccines in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - India’s Cipla Ltd said it has agreed to market paediatric vaccines made by Serum Institute of India Ltd in Europe, in a move that marks India’s fourth-largest drugmaker’s entry into the vaccines space.

Financial details of the deal with Serum Institute, one of India’s largest makers of vaccines, were not disclosed.

Cipla, which exports to over 170 countries, is working on expanding its presence in Europe, a region that contributed 5.7 percent to the company’s total revenue in the year to March 2013.

As part of this strategy, Cipla has launched multiple respiratory products in Europe this year, and launch of some key inhalers is expected in 2015.

“We see vaccines as one of the critical components of our offering to European patients,” Cipla’s Europe business head Frank Pieters said in a statement. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.