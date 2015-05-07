FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top California court revives Cipro antitrust case
May 7, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Top California court revives Cipro antitrust case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - California’s highest court has revived an antitrust class action accusing a drugmaker since acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG’s antibiotic Cipro off the market in exchange for payment.

The ruling marks the first time an appellate court has tackled so-called “pay for delay” deals since a landmark 2013 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court holding that such deals may be illegal. Bayer was originally a defendant in the case, but settled in 2013. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)

