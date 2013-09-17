FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court "slightly" cuts fine against Fininvest in Mondadori case
September 17, 2013

Italy court "slightly" cuts fine against Fininvest in Mondadori case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s loss-making Fininvest must pay damages stemming from the purchase of publisher Mondadori, an Italian court ordered in a definitive ruling on Tuesday.

The 564-million-euro fine was “slightly” reduced, a source at the court said. Italian media said the fine had been reduced by 23 million euros.

Berlusconi’s privately held group has already paid the fine to Carlo de Benedetti’s CIR holding, and this definitive ruling allows CIR to use the money, previously frozen pending a final decision in the case.

Fininvest is the Berlusconi family holding that controls assets worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), including broadcaster Mediaset.

