CIR 9-month net profit halves to 5.4 mln euros

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian holding company CIR said on Monday it expected the economic crisis to affect its performance in the last part of the year after its net profit in the first nine months fell almost 50 percent to 5.4 million euros($6.8 million).

The net profit for the year will be impacted by nonrecurring costs of around 16.5 million euros relating to the buyback of notes which will be booked in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.

The company, controlled by the De Benedetti family, said its net loss in the first nine months of last year would have been 16.2 million euros if non-recurring items are stripped out.

CIR, which controls publishing house Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espress, said its core earnings in the first nine months grew 9.5 percent to 154.1 million euros. Last year, core earnings had been impacted by one-off charges. (1 US dollar = 0.7885 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)