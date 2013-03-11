FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy holding CIR posts 2012 net loss, won't pay dividend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 11, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Italy holding CIR posts 2012 net loss, won't pay dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy industrial holding company CIR said on Monday it posted a net loss of 33.1 million euros because of writedowns for 2012 at its energy unit Sorgenia, and added it will not pay a dividend.

Revenues rose almost 12 percent to 5.06 billion euros, CIR said in a statement.

It posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 60.3 million euros, down from 255.2 million euros in 2011 as its L‘Espresso publishing house, energy unit Sorgenia and automotive parts business Sogefi grappled with a recession in Italy.

“Despite the difficult climate at the moment, we continue to have confidence in the ability of the group to generate value in the medium-long term,” said CIR Chief Executive Rodolfo De Benedetti.

CIR paid a dividend in 2011 of 0.025 euros per share. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.