FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIR says can't say when debt talks with banks on Sorgenia will end
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

CIR says can't say when debt talks with banks on Sorgenia will end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian holding company CIR said on Wednesday it was not possible to say when debt restructuring talks with creditor banks over its troubled Sorgenia energy unit would end.

In a statement CIR, which owns more than 50 percent of Sorgenia, said it was assessing its own position as regards Sorgenia.

A source said earlier on Wednesday the adviser of Sorgenia would meet the banks on Thursday with a final deal over debt restructuring in sight.

Sorgenia has run up 1.9 billion euros of debt, 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.