UPDATE 1-CIR adjourns board to wait for news on troubled Sorgenia unit

* CIR board on 2013 results re-adjourns Friday

* CIR unit Sorgenia needs 600 mln euros to keep running

* Sorgenia lenders have proposed debt to equity deal - sources (Recasts, adds source details)

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian holding company CIR said on Thursday it had adjourned a board meeting on full-year results to Friday as it waits for greater clarity on the future of troubled energy unit Sorgenia.

Loss-making Sorgenia, 53 percent controlled by CIR, has run up around 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said creditor banks have proposed a deal to convert debt into equity that would give them around 98 percent of Sorgenia but added the energy company’s shareholders have not yet signed up, holding out for better conditions.

CIR, which is owned by the De Benedetti family, has already delayed its full-year accounts twice this year to give more time for a solution to be found over debt restructuring at Sorgenia.

“Today’s delay is a positive signal that the restructuring plan may be accepted,” one of the sources said on Thursday.

CIR and Sorgenia declined to comment.

Sorgenia, which is 46 percent owned by Austrian utility Verbund, invested heavily in the past in gas-fired power plants that proved expensive to run when the economic downturn hit demand and prices.

The company now owes money to 19 Italian and foreign banks including bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Italy’s top two banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

Under the deal proposed to Sorgenia’s owners, the banks would subscribe to a 400-million euro capital increase to service the conversion of debt into equity, the sources said. They would also underwrite a convertible bond of 200 million euros and provide 256 million euros of fresh funding.

But a sticking point has been the timeframe for a subsequent sale of Sorgenia, given an earn-out clause that gives CIR and Verbund a share in any capital gains realised from the disposal.

The sources said the shareholders would like the clause to last five years to give more time to turn the company round while the banks, keen to exit a business they know little about, would prefer a two-year deal.

“The aim of the banks is to get out in as short a period as possible,” a source close to the matter said.

Verbund, which plans to mothball or close its unprofitable gas- and coal-fired power plants in Austria and France, has already written off the value of its Sorgenia stake.

It was not immediately available to comment on Thursday ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach; editing by Francesca Landini and Susan Thomas)