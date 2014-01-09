FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts outlook for CIR after unit suspends bank debt repayment
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts outlook for CIR after unit suspends bank debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it had cut its outlook on Italian holding group CIR to stable from positive because of heightened refinancing risk at its energy unit Sorgenia.

In December Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Austrian utility Verbund, asked for a six-month freeze on its debt repayments as it seeks to address lack of growth and high indebtedness.

“Sorgenia... has suspended payments of bank debt amid intense refinancing discussions,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The rating agency said this move could prompt the early redemption of a 300 million euro ($408 million) bond due 2024 which could significantly reduce CIR’s financial flexibility.

S&P’s confirmed its BB/B rating. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.