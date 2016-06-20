FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund manager Woodford says backs Circassia after drug trial failure
June 20, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Fund manager Woodford says backs Circassia after drug trial failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - High-profile British fund manager Neil Woodford said on Monday he backed the board of Circassia Pharmaceuticals after one of the biotech firm's experimental drugs failed a late-stage trial.

Woodford, the second-biggest shareholder in Circassia with almost 20 percent, said he remained a "supportive shareholder" following the failure of Circassia's experimental cat allergy treatment.

That prompted the firm's shares to fall 66 percent, a move which Woodford said was overdone.

"We would expect an announcement like this to be greeted by a share price decline but it is the nature of the stock market to over-react to negative news, with the immediate reaction typically much greater than long-term fundamentals would justify," Woodford said in a blog post on his firm's website.

"That is almost certainly the case here - this is a significant disappointment for Circassia but we remain supportive shareholders and from here, we continue to see long-term value in the shares." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

