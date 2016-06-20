CORRECTED-Circassia's cat allergy treatment fails late-stage trial

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say dose-ranging study of its ragweed allergy therapy, not the therapy itself)

June 20 (Reuters) - Drug developer Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc said its cat allergy treatment failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study, due to a marked placebo effect.

Circassia said all groups in the study showed improvement compared to the baseline, and that the results of the active treatment groups were not significantly different to placebo.

The company, which develops allergy therapies, said it would stop its registration study of a grass allergy treatment and preparatory work for a dose-ranging study of its ragweed allergy therapy. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)