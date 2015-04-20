FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cirque du Soleil to be sold for about $1.5 bln - Globe and Mail
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Cirque du Soleil to be sold for about $1.5 bln - Globe and Mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Founder Guy Laliberté has agreed to sell control of Cirque du Soleil, the world’s largest theatrical production company, for about $1.5 billion, the Globe and Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Laliberté is slated to sell majority control of the Canadian performance company to private equity firm TPG Capital LP and Fosun Capital Group, owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, the newspaper reported.

Canada’s second-largest pension fund, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, could buy a 10 percent stake, but negotiations are still ongoing, the report said.

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, said on Wednesday that TPG Capital and Fosun were in final stages of negotiations to buy Cirque du Soleil.

Laliberté owns 90 percent of the Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil, which is known for its acrobatic spectacles.

Laliberté will continue to hold a 10 percent stake under the deal, the newspaper said.

TPG Capital did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.