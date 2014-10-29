CORRECTED-Cirrus Logic revenue jumps 10.2 pct on strong iPhone sales

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say revenue rose 10.2 percent, not 37.8 percent)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc reported a 10.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which use Cirrus’s audio chips.

The company’s revenue rose to $210.2 million in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, from $190.7 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $852,000, or 1 cent per share, from $33.4 million, or 50 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)