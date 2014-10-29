FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Apple supplier Cirrus Logic forecasts strong holiday quarter
October 29, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Apple supplier Cirrus Logic forecasts strong holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Estimates Q3 revenue of $265 mln-$285 mln

* Q2 revenue $210.2 million vs est $187.52 million

* Q2 adj profit $0.68/shr vs est $0.54/shr

* Shares up as much as 6.4 pct (Adds details, share price)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc, which makes audio chips for Apple Inc, forecast much better-than-expected revenue for the current holiday quarter in anticipation of strong iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales.

The company’s shares rose as much as 6.4 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Cirrus, which gets about three quarters of its revenue from Apple, forecast third-quarter revenue of $265 million to $285 million, much higher than the average analyst estimate of $216.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A record 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus phones were sold in the first weekend the larger-screen models went on sale, helping to push Apple’s total smartphone sales to 39.27 million in the September quarter - more than many on Wall Street had expected.

Last week, Apple projected stronger-than-expected revenue of $63.5 billion to $66.5 billion in its holiday quarter.

Cirrus said its revenue rose 10.2 percent to $210.2 million for the second quarter ended Sept. 27.

Net income fell to $852,000, or 1 cent per share, from $33.4 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, due mainly to costs related to its acquisition of audio gear maker Wolfson Microelectronics Plc.

Excluding items, Cirrus earned 68 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share on revenue of $187.52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
