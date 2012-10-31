FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cirrus Logic's revenue soars on iPhone
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Cirrus Logic's revenue soars on iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc , whose chips were used in Apple Inc’s iPhone 5, reported a 91 percent jump in second-quarter sales and its forecast for current-quarter revenue crushed analysts’ estimates.

The company, which makes chips used to decrypt audio signals, said it expects third-quarter revenue of $270 million to $300 million, above analysts’ estimates of $237.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $35.4 million, or 51 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $11.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $193.7 million from $101.6 million.

Apple’s iPhone 5 included an audio chip made by Cirrus, according to repair firm iFixit, which pried one open.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.