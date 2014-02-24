FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cisco launches biggest high-grade bond of the year
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Cisco launches biggest high-grade bond of the year

Charles Williams

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Cisco Systems is set to raise US$8 billion from a seven-tranche bond - the biggest investment-grade bond deal of the year. It is also the second largest bond issued by a technology company after Apple’s US$17 billion deal in 2013, according to IFR data.

Cisco’s bond includes three floating-rate notes maturing in 18-months, three-years and five-years, and four fixed-rate notes maturing in three-years, five-years, seven-years and 10-years.

TRANCHE SPLIT AND SPREADS:

US$850 million 18-month FRN at 3mL+5bp

US$2.4 billion three-year fixed at Treasuries plus 40bp

US$1 billion three-year FRN at 3mL+28bp

US$1.75 billion five-year fixed at Treasuries plus 60bp

US$500 million five-year FRN at 3ML+50bp

US$500 million seven-year at Treasuries plus 75bp

US$1 billion 10-year at Treasuries plus 90bp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.