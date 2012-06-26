FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cisco veteran Hooper leaves company
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Cisco veteran Hooper leaves company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc’s chief strategy officer Ned Hooper is leaving the company and will be replaced by chief technology officer Padmasree Warrior, the company said Tuesday on its website.

Hooper had been with Cisco for 13 years. Warrior, who joined Cisco in 2007, will remain CTO in addition to her new role.

The networking equipment maker, which Chief Executive John Chambers a year ago admitted had “lost its way” after several quarters of sub-par growth, has been challenged by rivals such as Hewlett-Packard Co and Juniper Networks in recent quarters.

Cisco’s shares fell 10 cents or 0.6 percent to $16.83 on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.