BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices $100 mln offering of convertible notes
* Goldman sachs bdc, inc. Prices $100 million offering of unsecured convertible notes
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Cisco Systems Inc plans more than $4 billion worth of expansion in Mexico between 2016 and 2018, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
Cisco's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins made the announcement during a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
LIMA, Sept 27 Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.