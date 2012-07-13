EU Commission set to approve Cisco's NDS takeover

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. network equipment maker Cisco is expected to gain unconditional EU approval for its $5 billion buy of TV software developer NDS after regulators indicated the deal would not pose any serious competition concerns, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

NDS is 51 percent owned by private equity fund Permira and the rest by News Corp.

“At this point, the Commission has not expressed any serious concerns on any particular issues to the parties,” said the person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.