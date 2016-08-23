FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Import ban on Arista devices approved by USTR, Cisco says
August 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Import ban on Arista devices approved by USTR, Cisco says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative has upheld an import ban against certain Arista Networks Inc products following a June decision by a federal trade agency finding that the company's products infringed several patents owned by rival Cisco Systems Inc, Cisco said in a Monday blog post on the company's website.

The import ban on the ethernet switches, which are used in computer data centers and servers, was to go ahead on Tuesday, Cisco's general counsel Mark Chandler said in the post. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)

