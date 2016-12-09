FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. trade judge rules Arista infringes more Cisco network patents
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 9, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. trade judge rules Arista infringes more Cisco network patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc used rival Cisco Systems' network device technology in its ethernet switches without permission, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday, handing Cisco yet another win in a sprawling legal battle over patents between the two companies.

The judge, MaryJoan McNamara of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, said that Arista had infringed two patents owned by Cisco. The commission in June, in a separate case, ordered an import ban on Arista's products that infringed several other Cisco patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung, editing by G Crosse)

