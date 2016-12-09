BRIEF-Lakeside announces closing of private placement
NEW YORK Dec 9 Arista Networks Inc used rival Cisco Systems' network device technology in its ethernet switches without permission, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday, handing Cisco yet another win in a sprawling legal battle over patents between the two companies.
The judge, MaryJoan McNamara of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, said that Arista had infringed two patents owned by Cisco. The commission in June, in a separate case, ordered an import ban on Arista's products that infringed several other Cisco patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung, editing by G Crosse)
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 A group of creditors of Brazil's struggling phone operator Oi SA, including export credit insurers and banks, plans to present to the company in the next two weeks a new restructuring proposal.
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday said it would lower investors' hurdle to redeeming two popular exchange-traded notes, used to bet on the price of oil, after it delisted the products in a surprise move this week.